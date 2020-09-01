May I offer some personal anecdotes for your consideration?
When Canyonville Academy had two girls at our school from Nigera who had escaped from the Muslim terrorist group Boco Haram, they were invited by President Trump to the Oval Office. The president wanted to hear the girls' story and he spent extended time with them — well beyond a ceremonial photo op.
A year ago, I was the leader for a group of Canyonville students on a trip to Washington, D.C. On the day we were scheduled to tour the White House, an Atlantic storm blew in and shut down the entire city, including the presidential residence. But, when we contacted the office of Ivanka Trump, they said. "The tours for the following days are entirely full and have been booked for months, but we will figure out a way to get around the red tape and get your kids into the White House." The doors were opened for our students and it was the highlight of the trip.
Before the current presidential election cycle swung into high gear, we contacted Sen. Kamala Harris, the current vice presidential candidate of one of our major parties, concerning her being a sponsor/endorser of the "Capitol Hill Challenge."
This is an annual national investing competition for junior and senior high schools. The program is also noted for prohibiting the participation of all religious-based schools.
Neither Sen. Harris nor her congressional or presidential campaign officers were interested with having a dialogue with us. To date, she continues to be a supporter of the discriminatory program, according to the Capitol Hill Challenge website.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.