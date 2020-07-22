I first want to address Ms. Hardman on her letter, published in The News-Review on July 19, that said that the virus doesn't respond to whining.
I must say, I have to disagree when if you listen to the news it must, because if it didn't, then why do I need to stay home or wear a mask? But commie Kate Brown allows for riots, chaos and so called "peaceful protests" in Portland and elsewhere.
Even on July 4 she says to stay home or limit gathering, but allows for protesters to gather in masses in Salem the same day.
I'd also like to address Mr. Jaramillo. You seem to have a lot to say, with what i can only imagine is and sounds like leftist commentary backed by only one-sided facts and data that is constantly being discredited by people who do real facts and data research on the cases and numbers from around the world.
Your so called slam at Trumpians driving around with flags? Well, that is called standing up with pride for our flag and for our belief with a loud metaphorical double middle finger to those with TDS, but at least we don't have to hide our faces like the cowards burning things down for their so called "beliefs."
To your rant about war has begun, I wont say i disagree but it isn't Trumps people versus everyone else. It is real patriot red, white and blue Americans versus the openly and admittedly Marxist, socialistic and communistic cowards trying to destroy this great country (scars and all) — including the government that forgets they work for us the people, not themselves and their interests like Ted Wheeler and dreadful Kate Brown, who would rather have Portland burn.
I'm glad Trump stepped in. They play stupid games, they get stupid prizes.
Steven Gomez
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.