Disturbed by our national public discourse
I am deeply disturbed by our national public discourse. I only wish our fellow citizens would consider that our federal government is a constitutional republic. It was designed to be operated by two branches of democratically elected officials and kept in check and balance by one branch of judicial officials, appointed by the president with the consent of the Senate.
The structure of our federal government, and each of our personal rights, are determined by the United States Constitution. The government can fail if citizens refuse to follow laws made under its constitutional authority. If the citizens disagree with the Constitution, they have the right to propose and pass amendments to it. If they disagree with the laws, they have the right to elect sympathetic officials who support change. If they disagree with how the laws are enforced, they have the right to seek redress in court, or to vote other officials into office who will agree with their position.
No one has the right to smear the reputation of anyone with false or misleading representations, or to deny equal rights to other citizens. No one has the right to unlawfully disrupt the ordinary conduct of government, business or life by their fellow citizens. The Constitution does not support endangering or inconveniencing others by violent disruptive behavior, trespass or unlawful blockage of the public or private rights of way.
We have a large and diverse nation. We can only continue its remarkable success if we can, with civility, debate, review, reach consensus and respect that consensus. If we fail, the entire governmental structure is imperiled. If the government fails, the structure that protects us, our rights and property no longer exists. Historically, government failure has resulted in anarchy, revolution, famine and the death of countless millions. It has given rise to such as Hitler, Stalin, Chairman Mao, Pol Pot and countless thousands of other dictators of the world.
There are elections coming. Would not everyone be best advised to work, with civility, for the election or appointment of officials who support their views? Can we not try to change things more to our liking lawfully, with honor and dignity and proper respect for the rights of others? Character assassination, hatred, civil disobedience and violence can only bring results none of us should want.
