On Aug. 9, The News-Review published an article under the headline "Pushing an agenda: How a public institute became a de facto lobbying arm of the timber industry" This article was a joint effort by ProPublica, Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Oregonian.
We in the forest sector were made aware earlier this year that these three news organizations would be talking to a cross section of Oregonians interested in our forests, and preparing a series of articles. We were expecting, overall, a negative characterization of the forest sector because of the specific authors, and have not been surprised by the tone of these articles.
I have a longtime professional association with the Oregon Forest Resources Institute. OFRI does a great job promoting the important message that Oregon’s privately owned forests are well managed to meet the economic needs of Oregonians while protecting other values that we expect; such as clean water and air, and abundant fish and wildlife. The published article criticizes OFRI for multiple reasons, but rather than basing your view on OFRI solely on the article, I am asking you to find out more about OFRI.
OFRI has a great website that you should visit. It provides publications and videos for landowners, educators and the general public. These include resources on water quality, fish and wildlife, endangered species, fire management, sustainable forest practices, the Oregon Forest Practices Act, environmental laws, Oregon forest products, career opportunities and others. OFRI has a strong K-12 education program that many of you and your children have benefitted from.
OFRI also does some original research and public polling on forestry related issues. Find out more about OFRI, and I think you will agree that it is a valuable asset that deserves our praise, not our criticism.
Mark Buckbee
Roseburg
