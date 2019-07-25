Agenda 21 wants to change private ownership
I have locks on my doors. Why?
I have a fence around my property, with gates located in chosen places. Why?
Do I really believe that these devices have the power to stop a potential invader of my space?
What are the old-sayings? “Locks are meant to keep honest people honest,” and ”Good fences make for good neighbors”. Truth is embedded in these sayings, but what about “Might makes right”? Is it right for my own government to break down my door, or crash my gates, or for that matter take my guns when I have done absolutely nothing wrong? I think not — and our United States Constitution agrees. Do you?
There is a group of people operating in this country (and throughout the world) who have an agenda to fundamentally change the concepts surrounding individual rights, and especially property ownership rights. They frame their argument under a central thesis that goes by the name of “communitarianism,” and here’s their rationale: The planet is like a bubble and everything inside is limited. There is X-amount of land, X-amount of water and X-amount of air, and all living things are forced to share quantifiably limited resources. Therefore, the “enlightened” amongst us must work together to destroy any ideology that supports the concept of private ownership. These ideologies are archaic, obsolete, and destructive to the survival of the planet, and they must be destroyed wherever they exist. The United States of America (and its Constitution) is based on such ideologies and therefore must be destroyed, as it exists.
This is a huge undertaking and it is currently being executed on a global basis. It is the reason for everything that seems insane concerning the far left. Nancy Pelosi recently acknowledged her support for it. It has a name: Agenda 21.
Are you willing to own it?
