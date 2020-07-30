Doctors are hands of God's work. They can also be hands of misery and danger. That's why it costs so much for their liability insurance.
I want to thank Dr. John Powell for addressing his medical concerns and political opinion on to the governor. He says, humbly, “Open with restrictions all day cares, preschools, K-12 schools and colleges. Healthy people under age 70 are at very low risk from COVID-19.”
As an expert, he would consider that people wanting to cautiously wade through the increase of virus even in Douglas County will not harm all of us. Why not dive into the pool? Resume all school activities. Suspend civil liability for business, schools and sporting events. Sounds like a Trumpian playbook to "Get America Sick Again."
To be fair, Dr. Powell is a good physician. I have known him for many years, not as his patient, but as a state worker. I am neither a doctor or an epidemiologist. However, I am an advocate for reason and science coupled with charity and safety.
Should we expect to jump into the "normal past?" Should we listen to Dr. Powell as our only source of safety? I think not. There are many doctors and specialists, health experts, epidemiologists and hospital and medical staff who would say, "I want a second opinion."
It's good to have public messages from your local doctors. But when they are stepping into a "herd" plan of action, stop and think. Ask for a second opinion.
Who knows? Maybe he is right. Or maybe not. It is a blessing that we have many other doctors with opinions on the matter.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
