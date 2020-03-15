I became very ill and went to the emergency room for treatment for an illness — which was diagnosed as a bronchial infection close to pneumonia, not coronavirus. They prescribed medicine for me and told me to go home and go to bed right away.
So I got to the pharmacy to pick up my prescription and was told, "We don't have any of that cough syrup here, you'll have to go to the other store to get it."
I drive back across town to pick it up and am told, about 30 minutes later, that it will take another hour before I can get it. I'm really sick. Why can't the pharmacies tell the doctor's office at the time the medicine is ordered if they have it on hand?
The first pharmacy told me it would take two days to get it. This seems like a really simple solution to meet the patient's needs
Pharmacies and doctors' offices should be working together a little better. Good thing I'm a Norwegian and had some patience during my distress. The system needs fixing. It's 2020.
It would save pharmacists, whom I have a lot of respect for, a lot of having to apologize to us. Get your executives who vamp your operations up to speed and you won't have to deal with a cranky old woman.
Communication is key here.
Kay Anderson
Glide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.