This is in response to the letter published in The News-Review on Oct. 15 written by Alan Journet out of Jacksonville.
Alan must be believing all the garbage that Adam Schiff dribbles out. Shifty Schiff has been caught in lies the last three years and has blocked anything Trump has tried to do for the nation. Just tell me one thing the democrats have done for America in three years. Nothing. All they want to do is to dump Trump.
How can you say that Trump is abusing his office for financial gain? He isn't even taking salary. The Clintons and Obamas are now millionaires after they were presidents. You better look in your own backyard. They are finding out that Hillary was talking with Ukraine before the election, not Trump.
What in the world does Jonestown have to do with today? That is the most ignorant comparison I have ever heard. As far as pro-life Trump, totally backs anti-abortion. Those illegal people crossing our border should be sent home. Period. And it is the Democrats that are telling them to come on over. This impeachment process is supposed to go through the House, and Polosi is by passing that because the votes aren't there.
I don't know any conservatives that are unhappy with what Trump is doing. Those Democrats you believe in have nothing on their mind but to make the largest mess they can to foul up the Republican Party. Apparently you don't know much history, but in the past both parties worked for the country after the election. What have the Democrats done for the people in the last three years? Nothing Because of all this Democratic nonsense, it appears that Trump will win by a landslide in 2020 and then you will see what great things will be done for the nation — not for individuals, as the Democrats have done.
Chuck Stuermer
Roseburg
