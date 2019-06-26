The Trump administration would like to add a citizenship question to the short-form version of the census after the Obama administration discontinued the long-form version citizenship question.
Do you think illegals should be counted in the U.S. Census?
According to the Center for Immigration Studies released in 2012, about 28% of the approximately 50 million immigrants in the U.S. were here illegally. That equals about 14 million illegals in 2012.
Since then, several more million have enter the U.S. Because illegals have been counted in the census, this affords states extra seats in Congress.
California alone will receive an extra five seats in the 2020 census. Hillary Clinton received five extra electoral votes from California in the 2016 election. Other states also received extra electoral votes.
Sanctuary states receive extra federal funding because of inflated census figures.
The intent of the census has always been to count only U.S. citizens, and to insure that Congress is representative of the American people, not illegals. Not including a census question on citizenship is a direct attack on representative government.
The census is being used for biased partisan politics. The Obama administration was the first to use the census to rig an election. Of course he wouldn't agree that it was rigging, saying that it is the duty of the U.S. to represent illegals.
If you think that the census should not be used for partisan politics, then I suggest those who can do something about it should know your opinion. This includes your U.S. Senators, U.S. Representative, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Tim Juett
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.