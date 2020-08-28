I read with interest, then growing alarm, the article regarding the proposed upgrade to the Fir Grove soccer fields. Yes, the artificial turf is probably a good idea, as the grass fields resemble swamps during the rains. However, 68 additional parking spots? Which trees are they going to cut down to lay that black top?
I sincerely hope it wont be the old growth firs down by the bridge. I am still in mourning for the majestic firs that were cut down along the road there to make space for the current soccer parking. Is it inconceivable that people could actually use the parking areas across the bridge and then walk? Or how about Fir Grove school opening up their car park on the weekend, maybe charging $1 a car?
Lets try and think outside the box on this one otherwise we will need to rename the park "Black-Top Grove." This is still a park area isn't it?
Ally Gottfried
Roseburg
