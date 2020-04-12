The present board of Douglas County Commissioners has proposed a withdrawal from the intergovernmental agreement which, with the Port of Umpqua, governs Salmon Harbor. This agreement has worked for over six decades. The Douglas County commissioners maintain that the abrogation of the IGA will result in better oversight of Salmon Harbor employees and the elimination of a layer of bureaucracy.
This contention might come as a surprise to the Salmon Harbor Committee and the Harbor Master, who now oversee employees. While I'm all for small government, I'm even more in favor of local government. Eliminating the Salmon Harbor Committee eliminates any pretense of local government. People don't have to live in western Douglas County long to realize our county government does not qualify as local government.
Roseburg, the seat of the county, is an hour and a half east of Reedsport. Moreover, with one exception, the Salmon Harbor Committee is not fiscally compensated. The one exception is the Salmon Harbor Committee man who is a county commissioner.
In other words, bureaucracy has been done away with. The money raised by Salmon Harbor's RV park, estimated at $500,000 for 2020, would go to Roseburg for redistribution.
The county commissioners will control all the assets of Salmon Harbor at the expense of any pretense to local control. This effort is misguided and is a bad idea.
Eric Boe
Winchester Bay
