OK, Douglas County veterans. You've all read the most recent cruel, disparaging remarks our president made about veterans. When in France in 2018, he refused to visit a veteran's cemetery because it was filled with "losers." He called World War I marines and Vietnam veterans, "suckers."
These words from our president. These words from a man who is supposed to exemplify the best in American character. This malicious, hateful and spiteful man has shamed the name of every veteran who has served their country, but mostly those who have died defending their country.
As a Vietnam veteran, I am so angry at our president for shaming other veterans. As a veteran, you cannot vote for this evil man. In my opinion, any veteran who votes for Donald Trump, this draft dodger, will be joining him as a most despicable member of our society.
Every American veteran is a true hero. Every American veteran, particularly those who died for their country, should be honored for all time. Donald Trump, for his cruel and evil remarks about American veterans, should be impeached. Do not further shame our veterans by voting for Donald Trump.
Robert Myers
Roseburg
(5) comments
Debunked-https://youtu.be/4C66o9v_ddQ
Cadet Bone Spurs is a traitor. He'd sell us out to the Russians in a heartbeat.
I am a Veteran and I DO NOT BELIEVE that President Trump said those things at ALL!
JEFFREY GOLDBERG... the writer of that article in the Atlantic is a Trump hating Leftist. He used ANONYMOUS sources and all four people that were with the president that day have said that it is not true. This is another sad attempt to smear the president and it's pathetic.
The story was confirmed by several other news outlets, including Fox news's Jennifer Griffin. Griffin is recognized as a reliable journalist and she, in turn, was supported by her Fox news colleagues.
Unfortunately for Trump, the other reason the story is credible is because he has a record of denigrating John McCain, gold star families, and "his" generals. Not to mention disparaging remarks about disabled people, Mexicans and so many others.
In short, Trump's comments about veterans is totally consistent with his character.
And active duty soldiers recognize that fact. According to a poll by Military Times, over half of active duty soldiers intend to vote for Biden. That in itself is an amazing shift from the 2016 election.
