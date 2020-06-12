The initial report said a man died from a medical incident during a police interaction. However, video shows a policeman kneeling on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes — while the man clearly states he can’t breathe — until he becomes unconscious, while bystanders beg for mercy and three other policemen do nothing to stop it.
While that alone is horrific, that it was a white authority figure causing the slow death of a restrained black man in broad daylight evokes symbology reaching back to the worst of our nation’s history.
You can write this off as a fluke, or just an issue of police cruelty and not evidence of systemic racism. If you are white, like I am, and you live in a largely white community, it is entirely possible the scope of this issue has slipped under your radar. You might have to work to see it, but whether it is the countless other examples just like George Floyd, the incarceration rate, infant mortality, home ownership, etc. — once you start digging into the numbers and personal stories it will become clear that the status quo is not working for everyone (and hasn’t been since 1619).
You could say, “I’m not a racist. I’m not part of the problem.” That is not enough. In the words of Albert Einstein, “The world will not be destroyed by those that do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”
It is easy to be distracted by side issues (e.g. the actions of looters, President Trump’s Twitter feed) that invariably devolve into partisan food fights, but solutions to our problems will not be found by retreating to our tribal corners. Take the broad view of history, examine your biases and seek understanding.
Not left, not right, but forward.
Jacob Brown
Glide
