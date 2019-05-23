One out of every eight Oregonians is food insecure. They are your neighbors, your community and they can’t afford all the food they need. More than 600,000 Oregonians depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Project to put food on their tables each month, and more than one-third of those SNAP recipients are children.
The Double Up Food Bucks program helps SNAP participants across Oregon get double the fresh produce they could afford otherwise. For every dollar spent on SNAP-eligible foods at participating farmers markets, SNAP participants receive an additional dollar to spend on Oregon-grown fruits and veggies. More fresh produce means a healthier community and well-fed families.
As a Farmers Market Manager, I see the benefit to the community. I notice the smiles and excitement when customers load up their baskets with fresh, nutrient dense fruits and vegetables. I hear them speak about how having access to fresh food effects their health in a positive manner.
The children beam with excitement when they get to take home fresh produce, when maybe only canned goods were available otherwise. The farmers win too! They gain new customers, get to share their knowledge and they get to put those extra funds back into their passion of providing healthy, fresh food for the community.
The Double Up program currently exists at only 60 of Oregon’s 120 farmers markets. SB 727A will allow expansion of this successful program to all farmers markets in Oregon. Double Up is a triple win: low-income Oregonians bring home more fresh produce, family farmers get a financial boost and local economies thrive.
SB 727A keeps Oregonians healthy while it supports local agriculture. Ask your local state senators and representatives to support SB 727A. Visit doubleuporegon.org to learn more.
Amanda Pastoria
Umpqua Valley and Canyonville Farmers Market Manager
Myrtle Creek
