What would it look like if Douglas County decided to make racial justice a priority for growing and improving our county?
This is the perfect moment to take the step, and we have the tools — if we choose to use them. Our churches, working together, could form a committee on racial justice and how to address it in rural Oregon? The Downtown Association could invite/create space for indigenous, black and people of color to lead workshops and events.
Our police and sheriff’s departments are already given diversity training, but every organization can do better. What else can they do to improve encounters with people of color and keep a check on any racism that might exist in their ranks? Our commissioners could address inequality in our county. Our libraries could have displays on this area’s racist history and where we go from here. The museum could promote awareness through historical photos and articles. Our art center could have a show for people of color to speak out about their experiences in creative ways. School boards could work to make sure history classes are presenting everyone’s true place in history.
What if we spoke up when we heard something or saw something that was not right? What could it look like if white people quit turning their guilt into anger and fear and accepted it and moved on into a positive, loving space to improve themselves and the world around them?
I think it could look like a safe, healing space for all of us to mend, forgive, let go, give back and grow together. I would love living in that space. I think you might too.
Connie Page
Roseburg
