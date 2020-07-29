Well, we did it. Four million Americans diagnosed with COVID-19, as of July 23. At the rate this number is increasing, it could very well be 5 million by next week. The death toll is over 143,000, and is lately averaging 1,000 deaths a day.
So, if we figure that out and put it in perspective, in nine days we would have lost the equivalent of the population of Sutherlin, and in approximately 24 days we would have lost the equivalent of the population of Roseburg.
But those numbers don't mean a darn thing to our good ole boys and girls, who don't wear their masks or stay apart. They are invincible.
And don't think I'm just dumping on them. Those who know me will tel you that I have a mask but, like the good ole boys and girls, I don't use it when I'm in a bar. I wear it around my neck. I do use it everywhere else, though.
I'm trying to rectify that behavior, but still having trouble with a wet mask.
As of the writing of this letter, Douglas County had a total of 13 new cases, for a grand total of 92 individuals. Come on, Douglas County — we can do better than this.
Jon White
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.