As wildfire season begins, recall that 97 civilians and six firefighters died in California’s devastating 2018 wildfires. And 22,751 buildings, including the entire city of Paradise, were destroyed.
And yet, according to Trump’s former chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, Miles Taylor, Trump told DHS to cut off the money to people whose houses have burned because he was so angry people in the state of California didn’t support him.
There are many reasons why President Trump must be removed from office. But his intent to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda puts the safety of Americans at risk.
Regardless of your political affiliation, the very idea that Trump actually threatened to withhold funds for people devastated by wildfire because they lived in a state, like Oregon, where the majority did not support him should worry each and every Douglas County resident.
Pat Sherman
Roseburg
