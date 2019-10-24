Thank you, Scott Carroll, for your insightful article about downtown Roseburg.
You didn't gloss it over and mish-mash is a good description of it's current state. As you said: the good, the bad and the ugly, and they are all mixed up in our little downtown that is so pretty in the fall.
I appreciate that you see the energy and feel the anticipation. I also get the feeling that something good is happening and your article made me want to come downtown and be a part of the action. It makes me want to support these new and emerging businesses that are taking a risk, like TheSunnySide.
Thanks for seeing something good in Roseburg and sharing it with all of us.
Bonnie Anderson
Roseburg
