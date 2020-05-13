This is in response to the article published in The News-Review about the downtown homeless/vandalism impasse.
In the early 1970s, I was a young police officer in the Los Angeles area and experienced the federal courts decision to prohibit states from confining non-dangerous mentally ill individuals who can survive on their own. All police officers experienced the release of over 400,000 seriously mentally ill people as they were released from state mental institutions.
At about the same time the Medicaid exclusionary rule prohibited Supplemental Social Security going to institutions that housed the mentally ill. SSI can be paid in monthly stipends to the seriously mentally ill with low income, just not to institutions of mental disease.
Most states prohibit involuntary inpatient treatment for the seriously mentally ill, unless they pose an imminent danger to themselves or others — a very hard standard to prove in court.
On top of these developments, the courts have ruled more recently that vagrancy laws are unconstitutional, and that homeless people cannot be arrested for being homeless or camping in public places.
As a community, we have truly come to an impasse that the police cannot legally deal with. Add to that our restricted jail space due to our virus threat and you have the perfect storm with our downtown homeless/vandalism issues, with no solution in sight.
William Miller
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.