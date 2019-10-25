First, to the people who want hydroelectric dams removed: I am assuming then that you have no use for electricity. Because otherwise, where will we get it? Unless you have battery backup, solar stops when the electricity stops flowing and the wind isn't always blowing for windmills.
Plus, no one has factored in what it takes to manufacture windmills — metal and fossil fuels are heavily used. Electric cars — well they need electricity, don't they. And making the batteries they need creates more pollution than they supposedly save. We need to assure we have more ways of creating electricity for use, not removing the proven producers we already have.
And were you as outraged as I was to learn the mass shooting of barred owls because they "think" it "might" save spotted owls? First they ruin the timber industry in this misguided effort, now they are using (wasting) our tax dollars to kill one species of owl to supposedly save another. Before man showed up, Mother Nature was removing species and adding others. Frankly, she has done a far better job than man, wasted none of our tax dollars doing it, and just maybe we should let her remain in charge.
Finally, I see where Planned Parenthood plans to spend $45 million dollars in an effort to remove our president. Since they have that kind of money for sticking their nose into politics, why are they still getting money from the government? Those in charge need to step back, stop trying to micromanage our lives and areas where they have no expertise whatsoever, stop wasting our tax dollars and start doing the jobs they were actually hired to do. I know, good luck with that.
Midge Frost
Roseburg
