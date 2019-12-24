At this wonderful season of caring, I urge all people of all faiths (and those not affiliated with a faith) to pray in whatever way is your way, for the health of our country. May we embrace the values of kindness, caring for one another, and looking out for the less fortunate, which is the true meaning of Christmas.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
