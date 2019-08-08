Emergency room change leaves vets without care
Two recent issues came up about the Roseburg VA, but only one is making the news. The director has decided to convert the emergency to a part-time urgent care open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. His thinking is that veterans can use outside urgent cares through the Mission Act and he can not keep professional medical people due to toxicity at the VA locally and nationally.
The only problem is that no local urgent cares are available. The only one in Canyonville is only open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Roseburg veterans would be required to travel to either Eugene, hoping the urgent cares in-network there are open, or go to the Portland VA.
If the veteran goes to an out of network urgent care or doctor the veteran has to pay and file for reimbursement, which can take six to eight months. The veteran could be out thousands of dollars if a hospital is involved. When I pointed out these facts on Facebook through a veterans group I was told I was causing undue fear by supporters of the director. I am only stating facts and the director has caused the fear among veterans.
Keep the urgent care, but keep it open seven days a week, not five. There are 168 hours in a week, and only 50 will be covered by the directors choice. Join myself and other veterans who plan on attending Defazio’s town hall at UCC on August 23rd from 2-3 p.m to voice your opinion.
