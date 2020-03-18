What kind of monsters frighten children with tales of apocalyptic climatic doom? Obviously green monsters — not the enviro-greens, they are nothing more than useful idiots, but money greens. This is a play for power and control.
During the climate strike, I was the only counter-protester, and across the street were people I respect. But, on this issue, they are either intellectually dishonest or complicit.
The sign of a sick planet is ice at the polar caps. The presence of polar bears indicates that the planet has been sick for a long time. Fossil fuels are carbons that use to be on the surface of the earth, carbon that needs to be repatriated to the surface and atmosphere so the planet can heal.
With the natural increase of CO2 in the atmosphere, forest densities have quadrupled, food crop yields have doubled, and NASA satellite imaging demonstrates a 50% increase in vegetation covering the planet. It is a good start to healing the planet. That said, CO2 levels in the atmosphere need to be higher.
There is speculation the planet is warming, but the cherry pickers pick the data they use to bias their climate models. When all the data is considered it shows the planet is cooling, the deep ocean currents are slowing and cooling. We are past the apex of precession and headed into the next Ice Age. 2000 years ago, the planet warmed enough for Europe to grow wheat. In 2000 years it may be too cold to grow wheat absent a GMO breakthrough.
A young child approached me during the climate strike and asked how he was going to survive the flooding from the melting polar caps. No one explained to him that sea levels would drop as a result of warming. Monsters frightening children.
David Vincent
