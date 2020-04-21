In the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Congress authorized the Victim Compensation Fund to handle the needs of first responders and their families, such as the long-term adverse health effects that resulted from the conditions from ground zero. These brave men and women put their lives on the line to help others and rebuild.
Just as those first responders courageously made sacrifices to aid those in need, health care workers and essential employees are heroically risking their lives to combat COVID-19. According to the CDC, at least 9,300 healthcare workers in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19. Despite their determination and perseverance, they will go home at the end of the day and endure economic hardships.
To ease these hardships, a fund should be established to aid health care workers and essential employees through these uncertain times. The fund would provide hazard pay to employees, adding $13 an hour in additional to their regular wages. These payments would also be retroactive, supporting workers for the sacrifices they have already endured.
Additionally, the fund would also be used for current and future medical problems stemming from COVID-19. Through this, we can ensure that health care workers and first responders are finically secure and will be able to receive treatment. In the past week, the Senate has unveiled plans for the creation of a Hero Fund for medical workers and essential employees. Although the bill would not cover current and future medical expenses, employees would still receive a substantial boost to their wages.
To honor those who have sacrificed their livelihoods to uphold public health, we should compensate these brave men and women who are working around the clock to keep us safe. Knowing that they will have more economic security will bring some semblance of levity and assurance that they are truly respected.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
