If people wish to make changes in their structure of government, then they should.
While the Oregon exit to Idaho concept is a long shot, it's gaining enthusiasm among the disenfranchised conservatives among us. I say this in full confidence because I know what is within the heart and soul of Oregonians, and what they wouldn't do to fight for their values.
Many of us today share the sentiment of thousands of Oregonians who are disturbed and perplexed by Salem's actions at the hands of the Democratic legislature and Gov. Brown. A pile of scandals over the years hasn't kept them from winning seats there, and — like a toddler full of sugar cookies — they frantically use their power to erode God-given and legal rights held by everyone because they believe that they were elected for life. They are wrong.
Their legislation includes curtailing Second Amendment rights, college tuition to undocumented students, sanctuary state, and elimination of electrical power plants while promoting cap and trade — a plan to increase taxes, accomplish nothing and reduce income in a state with less population then California's Sacramento County. To accomplish what?
Their continued assault on our liberties accelerates attention to the border we share with Idaho's as separation favor here becomes contagious. Idaho's governor champions invitations welcoming Oregonians there too as the idea for Oregon counties to join Idaho's increases.
This idea isn't street theater either. Recently, thousands of Second Amendment supporters, anti-cap and trade people, loggers and truckers rallied in Salem (twice) against Ms. Brown's plans for ruin. If this ignites the call for an exit to Idaho, then we should expect patriots to show up in record numbers at the polls as people join the chorus of voters supporting the exit to Idaho movement.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
