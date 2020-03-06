In 1975, Congress enacted the Earned Income Tax Credit and provided the U.S. with one of the most effective and efficient tools to combat poverty. Since its passage, the credit has been expanded numerous times, most notably with the tax overhaul of the Tax Reform Act of 1986.
The Earned Income Tax Credit is a refundable credit that provides support to low- and moderate-income working families. The credit raises with the amount of earned income within a year until it arrives at a threshold, or plateau, and then recedes with increasing income. These are known as the phase-in and phase-out rates, respectively.
In addition, it also contains differing phase-in rates for workers with and without children. While the phase-in rate for married couples with at least one child is 34%, the phase-in rate for childless workers is 7.65%. Despite the credit being available to any adult who has earned income from the previous year, the EITC generally benefits filers with children in their household.
While the maximum credit for a household with one child was $3,461, the maximum credit for a childless adult for 2018 was only $519. With the minuscule credit, childless workers, who are primarily young adults, are excluded from the benefits of the credit. The most prominent benefit is the reduction of poverty, which young adults face higher rates of on average. This corresponds with greater rates of crime, drug abuse and lower rates of educational attainment.
By doubling the rate to 15.4% and lowering the minimum age to 21, you can subsidize employment and aid young adults starting out in the workforce. Expanding the EITC to childless workers can reduce barriers and promote labor force participation for people who are struggling to find jobs and support themselves, both within our county and the United States.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
