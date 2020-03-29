The cloth masks being produced by our community members, while a beautiful, kindhearted gesture, are very dangerous. There is no way that two layers of cotton is going to stop this deadly virus from spreading.
I know we all want to do something to help our neighbors, but thinking these masks are going to make a difference threatens us all. These masks wont help any more than covering your face with a handkerchief.
We are running low on protective equipment. It is scary. But these masks are going to hurt more than they help. I am an award winning quilter, I know fabric and crafts. I have also worked as a volunteer firefighter and understand the importance of PPE. I also know these masks are not the answer to our current shortage.
I thank our community for stepping up and helping each other, but this is a dangerous practice that will lead to more people getting sick. Stay home. Keep yourself healthy. We can get through this.
Vi Angel
Roseburg
