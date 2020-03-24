The failings of our local medical leadership was premeditated. In the past, we had multiple hospitals throughout the county — Roseburg alone had three. But today, locally, there is only one.
The county has 108,000 residents. The VA used to have a hospital with 350 beds, with an emergency room, ICU and medical and surgical units, along with a full complement of mental health units, to care for the 155,000 veterans that fall into its catchment area.
The VA leadership and Comrade DeFazio conspired to close the VA hospital at Roseburg and dump these veterans onto the local healthcare systems, competing directly with local citizens. The veterans anticipated the need for a new hospital and raised the money to build a new hospital, but their single greatest opponent was Comrade DeFazio.
It was his way or no way, his actions demonstrating nothing but contempt for local citizens and veterans. While he gets excellent healthcare, he believes that veterans should have to travel over 200 miles to get basic healthcare.
The VA is moving as fast as it can to abandon all veterans and Keith Allen is their poster child, with his trail littered with veteran bodies. He spreads pain, suffering and despair to any area he infects. He is directly responsible for the loss of five providers at Roseburg, leaving over 6,000 veterans without primary care oversight. To make up for the loss of providers? The plan: Give everyone a virtual doctor. The goal: Veterals continue to suffer and die at home.
The south end of the VA campus has a residential section, referred to by staff as "Needles Landing." It is said that from Needles Landing, on a clear night with a full moon, you can see Comrade DeFazio dancing on the fresh graves of long-suffering veterans.
Mark Donovan
Riddle
