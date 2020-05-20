Since the county fair has been canceled, I wonder how many people will out the money they usually make at the fair? Not to mention the students that have been raising steers, pigs and other animals to sale at the fair.
This is their livelihood. All this work, for what? By August, this thing that has pretty much shut down the county should be very minimal by then. I really feel heartbroken, especially to these kids that put their heart and soul to raise these animals to show and sell at fair. How are they even going to get the money back they have already spent on this animal, let alone to make a profit?
Debra Caldwell
Sutherlin
