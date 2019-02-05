This last year federal courts ruled that cities cannot prosecute the homeless for sleeping on the streets, such as sidewalks, provided they have no other place to go. However, to get around this, Roseburg police are citing these folks with other charges, such as disorderly conduct, for doing just this.
I just had a conversation with the Roseburg Police Department's watch commander on duty, who clearly told me that even if these people aren't drinking alcohol, or blocking business doors, or anything else like that, they are still being cited with these other charges simply for blocking part of the sidewalk. This is exactly what federal law prohibits, to my understanding.
This inquiry on my part came after I'd seen this same officer shoo a couple people sitting on the sidewalk close to Downtown Market, who had done nothing wrong. I get that these businesses aren't fond of homeless hanging around their stores, but they can't really open up shop in this part of town only to complain about folks that were doing the same thing prior to them doing so.
The police can attempt to circumvent federal law by calling the act something it isn't, but the fact is these same officers will only do so when it involves a business, and the statute states these actions are not condoned.
I do agree that homelessness is very much a problem, but advising businesses to report anything they think officers can contort into a criminal offense isn't okay, nor is mislabeling undesirable actions with charges they are not simply because they have the authority exaggerate relative/subjective terminology; though this is nothing new in Roseburg.
Trevor Carlson
Roseburg
If everyone provided either a spare room in their home or a place to park maybe we wouldn't have such a big homeless problem. But it appears it is easier to grip then to actually do something. I admit some homeless folks don't seem to want help but there are some that do. It doesn't take much to help. It doesn't take a lot of money. But it takes stepping out of our comfort zone and that can be hard to do. Most folks are blessed with more then they need so why not share a little of that bounty?
