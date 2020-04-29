Fear is a hard thing to live with. I might get sick, sick enough to die. We often get lost when we panic. Common sense seems to be a rare quality in the middle of mass hysteria.
We are in this together, yet for over 22 million Americans out of work because of government mandates, it feels as if we're living in a nightmare. It's a curious practice to hide from a virus. What businesses are called essential or nonessential is also puzzling and troublesome.
Like, being told we don't need masks, then later being told we do need to wear them. Only the masks we need aren't available. It's essential to stay at home, shelter in and be safe. Stay 6 feet apart and no more than 10 to a group. Grocery stores, pot shops and liquor stores are okay. Restaurants not okay, No shaking hands, no hugs and no worship in church, abortion is an essential service, dental care, eye exams, surgical treatment not essential services.
The coronavirus disease that is termed a pandemic changed our world. Is it more lethal than the flu? The homeless are most at risk for COVID-19. They're not filling up Mercy's hospital beds. If being safe and at home keeps the virus away, how is that working for the homeless?
Protecting the frail and immunocompromised makes sense. Each flu season the CDC predicts the most prevalent strain. Sometimes they guess wrong. 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths are predicted this year from influenza. Less than 50,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Do we stop our world and put people out of work for the flu?
Do we want to live in a world where we are afraid of our neighbor? Do we stop living and stay at home because we might get sick?
R.W. Stevenson
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.