When tire dealer/commissioner Chris Boice looks toward a forest he apparently only sees dollar signs. He literally cannot see the forest for the trees.
His description of the management of our federal forests is simply inaccurate and without a basis in science. No wants to see catastrophic fires, but clearcuts and tree farms are not a healthy alternative. Boice ignores the science of forest recovery after fires. Sure, young plantations and overly dense second-growth tree farms are devastated by fire. Diverse healthy forests, however, recover.
Our goal on federal lands should be healthy forests, not tree farms. Fire is, in fact, one of the tools needed to keep forests healthy. Boice would serve us better by concentrating on his job of analyzing the needs of our county citizens for services and working toward sustainable ways to fund those services. Continuing to waste Secure Rural Schools funds on propaganda films, lobbying trips and attending industry conferences will never solve the county funding problems.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
I really wish more people in this town thought like you. Too many of the clueless voters are led to believe our commissioners are like the second coming of Christ and can never do any wrong.
I like to add on another one of your many truthful points you made, Boice's outright denial of certain things. A few months back the news review had an article about illegal dumping and Boice was quoted saying something along the lines of "There is no proof or evidence of an increase of illegal dumping since the dump fees were implemented". Thats very interesting considering anyone in this town with half a brain and one good eye can tell you quite the opposite. The rural areas theres no denial what so ever theres more dumping since the fees happened. Also over the years since the fees, and even as recently as a few months ago, I've seen several facebook posting/pictures from downtown business owners or employees proving the opposite of what Boice claims as well. They've notice a significant increase of either catching people in the act attempting to dispose of their trash in the private use dumpsters, or notice an increase of things in the dumpsters that they know didn't come from them or the other local businesses that use them. Things such as car seats, small furniture items, and small appliances. Those things are happening literally BLOCKS from Boice's office, but again, hes seen no proof of such a thing.
