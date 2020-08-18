Police unions don't control who gets fired, police chiefs do. Recently, I have read numerous articles that stated unions prevented departments from firing officers for misconduct. The latest was last week during, Dallas Heard's interview about the riots he had observed.
He had stated police managers told him that when they tried to fire an officer, the union steps in to prevent that firing. Hats off to Dallas for risking his own safety to view the riots for himself.
Of course, police officers have the right to unionize, just like most of us do. They do not have right to strike. Most will agree that being in a union makes your job more secure and the working conditions better. In the case of police unions, the union provides its officers with legal representation with the department or the courts. Non-union members would have to seek their own representation, making it easier to some degree to fire them.
What is in the news today is the officer charged with excessive force while attempting to make an arrest. It is not always easy to ascertain just how much force is excessive. If there is significant resistance, then the force necessary to effect the arrest may also be significant.
So, when a department is faced with going to trial in a wrongful action suit, they could very well lose. Juries are often reluctant to second-guess an officer trying to arrest a violent offender. The department has to evaluate whether it is looking at the possibility of a huge financial loss.
I was a peace officer, sergeant and lieutenant with a major department, and conducted internal investigations. The bottom line is the chief is in charge, but the issues are complex.
William Miller
Roseburg
(1) comment
Not to mention "qualified immunity" and "officer bill of rights" laws that prevent officers from being fired or convicted for misconduct/murder.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.