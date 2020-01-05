A follow-up to a letter published in The News-Review on Nov. 24:
The homeless is one of the most serious problems facing any city, county, state or country. Why don’t we treat it like any competent and successful business would? Why do we take a reactive approach instead of a proactive approach that we know about in advance? From years of experience, don’t we know the results of delays and doing the same thing over and over expecting different results (which is a definition of insanity)?
“A study commissioned by the City of Roseburg found that barriers to housing are the chief cause of homelessness”. Seriously?
Building more houses or apartments to give away that the rest of us work for is not the solution. Do the liberals think that suddenly these people will become responsible and self-reliant citizens?
Salem spends $5.2 million annually on this issue. Providing the minimum that the homeless need would maybe save money in the long run, they are:
- A place to be, not individual housing, apartment or even rooms but a warehouse, hanger or barracks mostly open with flooring lines and numbers for tarps, tents or cardboard shacks. Spaces would be assigned. Also exterior stalls for people that have dogs and those that live in their vehicles.
- Some weather protection inside with minimum heat and air conditioning, eliminating the need for warming and cooling centers.
- Management by a responsible firm with experienced personnel.
- Security. A police presence office to be manned with police staff or private security firm, this would be a controlling authority maintained civil order. Holding rooms would be required for processing the unruly.
- Sanitary facilities provided, plus cleanup and laundry area.
A mission statement for this as a public service. Preparation of a procedural manual is critical addressing all conditions and suspected occurrences.
William Smith
Winston
