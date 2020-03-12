One day recently, grocery shopping on Stephens Street was interrupted. A senior citizen had been claiming the recent COVID-19 hysteria was created by the Democratic National Committee, coupled with liberal news.
I am wondering where this gentleman received this information.
Please sir, write back to The News Review and divulge where this information came from. We, the readers, need to know.
I am not a Democrat, nor writing for them, but I doubt they had a hand in initiating this health frenzy. In my opinion, this situation escalated because the U.S. government was slow to react to this forming pandemic. Then the newspapers jumped on board. Their duty was to inform us.
When the virus began the White House played it low-key and said not to worry. We were first told the U.S had 15 cases and they were falling in numbers. This tale immediately was rebuked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There was actually, at that time, 60 cases and the numbers were rising.
Soon Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said the White House worked with the CDC and five major cities in combatting this dilemma. Only a couple things wrong here: there was no equipment, money or training. The test kits were faulty and could not be used.
There were way too many people that blew off this pandemic. This is very serious.
Back to the dude in the market: Did he feel alone when not a soul responded to his overtures? Probably not. Some eyes rolled, but no responses.
Let’s put nastiness aside and work together. Stop politickn’, set aside the guns, this “Idaho Thing,” etc. and push our elected officials to do the right thing.
To you angry, frantic inciters: Chill out, go see the Mr. Rogers movie. Listen to the dialogue and think about the lessons he offered.
Just saying.
John Trotogott
Lookingglass
