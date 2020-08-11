A new credible investigation by The Oregonian, OPB and ProPublica revealed that, in violation of law, the Oregon Forest Resource Institute has criminally misused public funds to promote propaganda and misinformation for the timber industry.
They heavily invest in media such as TV, to the tune of $1 million dollars a year, to convince the public that the Oregon forestry laws and the timber industry are doing a great job, when the opposite is true. Folks are now asking Oregon Legislature to investigate and defund OFRI and end their abuses.
We already know how the huge tax cut the timber industry received has hurt our communities, now this unethical offense.
Diana Pace
Roseburg
