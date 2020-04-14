The writer of the opinion titled "Paper should be selective in printing letters" has missed a critically important point — the value of opposing views, especially those expressed in the opinion section of the newspaper.
There is a movement afoot in the nation to silence those with whom one disagrees, and, while that tendency has always been around, I have never seen the vitriol and condescension with which that movement has been practiced in the past ten years. People have long looked to newspapers to provide the equivalent of "all the news that's fit to print."
While newspapers have, admittedly, drifted considerably from that status, reading the opinion section is still a worthwhile exercise because there aren't many places where a person can freely express their view, controversial or not, without being mugged. Have you slogged through Twitter or Facebook lately?
The value is that another person's thought can help you more solidly set your own foundation by giving you a different view to consider, or giving you additional support for your own belief. Saying what you think is the principle behind the First Amendment to the Constitution's freedom of speech provision, a principle stated throughout our nation's history and strongly supported by Colin Powell in 1999, when he wrote, "The First Amendment exists to insure that freedom of speech and expression applies not only to that with which we agree or disagree, but also that which we find outrageous."
Eradicating that principle is exactly what the old communists did and the contemporary progressives would have us do now — it never turns out well.
Dennis Williams
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.