This is in response To David Thomas's letter, published in The News-Review on June 9, meant to allay his some of his fears.
This President has already been impeached and many lawmakers stand ready to impeach him again if breaks the law or violates the Constitution.
I served in three branches of our armed forces, and took an oath three times to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic; bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and to obey the orders of the president of the U.S., obey the orders of the officers appointed over me and obey the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Always remember the support and defend portion of the that oath, as it comes first.
Lots of Generals, including James Mattis, Joseph Dunford, Joseph Votel, John Kelley and retired Colin Powell have directly or indirectly criticized this president, to mention just a few. Our generals will not violate the Constitution they have sworn to support and defend.
William Miller
Roseburg
