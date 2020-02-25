New Flash: Until the voters in the rural areas get out of their easy chairs and cast their vote, nothing will ever change.
The voter turnout has been abysmal, to say the least. You better wise up; the political majority in Salem does not care a whit about the rural folks. And that includes our illustrious senators and congressman.
Get out and vote, for heaven's sake, before our wonderful state is turned into a cesspool like our neighbors down south. Let's hear it for the state of Jefferson or, at the very least, become part of Idaho.
Ronald Rust
Camas Valley
