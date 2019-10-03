From the time that I moved to the Tenmile-Olalla area in 1983. I have watched our volunteer fire department make steady improvements, not only in buildings and equipment but in the level of training our volunteers have undergone. My neighbors and I highly value the importance of this organization.
I believe the next step for our community should be to bring on a full time chief-paramedic. We should not take our volunteer's commitment lightly, every time they are called out they are putting their lives on the line. With the potential of tanker truck fires on Highway 42 to the ever increasing threat of full blown wildfires our volunteers bravely face serious challenges whenever they arise.
A full time chief-paramedic can not only cut critical response times but will no doubt allow our chief time to better organize training and valuable education for our volunteers. If 9/11 has taught us anything, it's that our firefighters give their full measure of dedication. I'll be voting yes on Measure 10-70.
Curtis Young
Winston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.