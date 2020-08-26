I figure with all of the problems around — you know, peaceful protests/riots and everything else — the police may have their hands full. My question is: Why are there speed limit signs posted everywhere if they aren't going to be enforced?
Living in Sutherlin, it seems you can go as fast as you want with no worries or fears about getting a ticket, I addressed this issue with the City Council a few years ago. They assured me that they are taking care of it. I feel that if they would catch more speeders, it would put more funds back into the coffers, which could help fund the police department.
I know why they wont ticket the log trucks, which is a shame, but, time is money. But at least get the people going 50 mph or more in front of Bi-Mart and all the way on Central Avenue. There are several senior citizens that try to cross Central Avenue, even using the crosswalks.They cannot move quick enough to avoid being run down.
I would really not want to see that. At the very least, put a speed warning indicator out as a reminder to slow down. Thank you.
Dan Waid
Sutherlin
