I was astonished to see that people are donating to a GoFundMe appeal by business people who chose to break the law and endanger their employees in defiance of orders designed to limit the spread of a virus that has killed so many people throughout the nation.
Douglas County has been extremely fortunate to have so few cases thus far. Why is that? It's because the governor of Oregon chose to set out strict stay at home rules early in the epidemic, and Douglas County officials chose to put into effect good plans to protect all of us within those rules.
Having a restaurant open for indoor service evidently brought out many people who should have been at home. People standing in line to enter were evidently much too close for their own safety. This was not only illegal but irresponsible on the part of the owners of the restaurant.
People who are bailing out business owners who disobey the law and encourage others to do so as well should be thinking about what message they are sending with their contribution.
I hope that these donors who are so well off that they can spend money in this way are also sufficiently well off that they vote in favor of bond issues that support needed improvements in their schools, funds for public libraries available to all county residents, and other worthwhile civic facilities.
Prudy Zorotovich
Elkton
