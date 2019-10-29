I enjoyed the insights provided by Matt Hill in his opinion piece in The News-Review on Sept. 11th entitled “The Bridges of Douglas County.” It is certainly impossible to negotiate this county’s difficult landscapes without good bridges — and that includes political landscapes.
Consider the extremely liberal lawmakers at Oregon’s helm and remember their commitment to the United Nations' Agenda 21 agreement, and to groups like Oregon Wild who secretly promote it. Now consider their powerful cohorts in Washington DC., the impeach-Trump Democrats, who are overwhelmingly globalists and Agenda 21 supporters, and you begin to understand the difficulties of Douglas County.
Our enemies have created a deep schism between us and the Umpqua National Forest, which includes nearly one-fourth of this county’s land-mass, and we need a bridge, an honest-to-God political solution that provides for every genuine greater good, while exposing and destroying long-standing commitments to the United Nations and it’s aspirations for centralized global control. We cannot afford to allow these enemies of America, and Douglas County), to burn this forest into oblivion while the roads and trails go to hell, thus destroying access, in an all-out effort to turn the Umpqua headwaters into part of an enormous wildlife corridor — while they lie to us concerning recreational opportunities and ecological benefits, and the schism grows wider. What’s happening is an unbelievable theft of unimaginable value and an atrocity to the citizens of this county.
So, Matt Hill, is the hero of your story Peter DeFazio, with his 16.5 million-dollar grant, or is it Tim Freeman, who has left no stones unturned in his quest to serve this county? No offense, my fellow-supporter of the timber industry, but I think your heroes stink. Freeman has refused to initiate the powerful tool called coordination with the United States Forest Service and appears to have sold out, and DeFazio is most certainly one of them.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
