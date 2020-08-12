With the current concern over the spread of the coronavirus, I would like to address the owners/managers of local delis and especially coffee drive-thru kiosks.
There is apparently a widespread feeling among servers that if they wear gloves, their hands are clean. Well, that may be true for their actual hands — those are inside the gloves. Apparently they don't realize that the gloves are filthy, and that's what they are using to prepare my food/drink.
I drive up, order a coffee. The server is wearing gloves, and she proceeds to pull her mask up over her nose, scratching it first. Then she touches her hair and face. She goes to make my coffee drink and does not wash her hands before doing so. Basic food handling class teaches that if someone touches their face, hair, clothing, money or any other surface, they must wash their hands before handling food.
In this case, the gloves should have been changed, and her hands washed. She makes my drink, handles the money I give her, and while making change pushes her hair out of her eyes and pushes her mask back up over her nose. And then, I assume, proceeds to help the next customer without changing gloves or washing her hands.
How does one convince servers that gloved hands are not clean hands? The same hand-washing protocol needs to be followed whether gloves are worn or not. Please, owners, supervisors, bosses, whatever, talk to your employees and make sure they understand proper food-handling procedure.
Either provide sufficient gloves so that they can be changed when needed, or provide hand-washing sinks and soap in convenient places in the workplace. I love my espresso drinks, but I am quickly approaching the need to give them up for my health.
Deborah Kelley
Roseburg
