I moved to Roseburg in the spring of 2018 to start a small family farm. My husband and I considered many factors when deciding where to buy land for our new business. We considered towns all over the United States, and in the end, we chose Roseburg.
One important part of our criteria was access to good schools. Having had that experience, I know many young families face a similar decision on where to take a job and settle down. Voting “Yes” for the Roseburg School General Obligation Bond, which is on the ballot May 19th, will improve our school facilities and provide an environment that is safe, secure, and ideal for learning.
These improvements will make it more likely young professionals will choose to work and raise their children in Roseburg. In doing so, they will support the local economy and keep the future of Roseburg bright.
Vote “Yes” for Roseburg schools.
Krystal Baltos
Roseburg
