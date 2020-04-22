President Eisenhower said: “Plans are worthless. But planning is essential.” Today, Oregonians are living in uncertainty that's taking a mental and financial toll while Governor Brown is MIA.
Salem has dedicated intense resources to shutting everything down, businesses are staggering, schools are closing and yet she seems unable to talk beyond the shutdown. On the contrary, she's adding to our uncertainty with dire warnings that this may last a while. True, no one knows how long, but show us your gala reopening plan. Give us leadership and hope to look forward to. Say something beneficial. Under what conditions will beaches, businesses, schools reopen? Is she waiting for Olympia's leadership again?
Here's help Ms. Brown: Businesses can only be open during certain hours with attendance restrictions. Elderly are first in, open Oregon by regions or by populations. Lift outdoor recreational restrictions. Get people moving, and spending. Yet, silence comes from her. Yes, politicians are dealing with a lot of uncertainty. Us too, but still, she has information just no plan.
In business school, I learned that no one can wait for full knowledge before making plans. In fact, all plans are based on partial assumptions. Something though is better than her lackluster statesmanship. No Ms. Brown doesn't know the future. However, we need her best management strategy as to when, and how these shutdowns will begin to decline. Perhaps not all at once, but anything — something to plan on.
The governor would do well to follow Eisenhower’s counsel, but she's sheltering in place and playing Parcheesi. No, leadership isn't her strong point either.
No expectations gets you no disappointments.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.