If the asterisk or typographical glyph didn’t already exist, then someone would need to invent it. The little starburst symbol is destined to appear everywhere that details additional information. Wherever it pops up, (before a dash, but after every other punctuation mark) the asterisk will serve to remind readers that something (else) happened worth knowing about.
For example; Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants baseball team, who hit more home runs in his career than anybody else. The * shows us that he was juiced when he did, though, and therefore not legitimate, according to baseball aficionados. An unappreciated little glyph to his Hall of Fame resume.
I desire that Governor Brown fears for her legacy too.
Obviously, the asterisk exists. The textual mark has made its way through the pages of Greek history, and will throughout Kate's tenure as an underperforming governor. To give her some credit, though, she's reached the epitome of where modernity teeters precariously at the pinnacle of her continuing failures.
I'm disgusted by her arrogant self-referral as being helpful while she patronizes us during massive job losses and economic dislocation from her continue social and economic shutdown that's "modeled" after questionable statistics and probability factors that's also used to predict weather patterns.
I question if she's as “essential” as the liquor store clerk is to the economic functioning of the private sector, unless one considers creating staggering debt, cynically increasing business taxes during a pandemic, and posturing at what she calls an honest day’s work while absently following Washington's and California's lead, but questioning President Trumps efforts, essential.
I have an idea: Quit, Kate. Join the thousands that you've put into a dysfunctional unresponsive unemployment system that you didn't fix as sectary of state or as governor either. Here's your *.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
