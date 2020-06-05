Our government wants to regulate our entire lives. We can't run red lights — well, some of us can't. We can't drink and drive. No campfires in a bone dry forest. What's next? No yelling, "Fire," in a crowded movie theater?
Now they're making restaurants use social distancing, masks and washing surfaces regularly. Who do they think they are? I think I will start a GoFundMe account for my next speeding ticket.
Stephen Buckley
Glide
