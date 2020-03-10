Veterans need to think twice about the Greater Idaho idea. Idaho only gives state benefits to 100% disabled veterans, and anyone with a 10-90% disability is not entitled to any state benefits. This would include veterans disability plates and property tax discounts we get in Oregon.
The average cost of vehicle fees are $40.00 a year that disabled veterans would pay. Property tax breaks depend on the amount of your disability in Oregon and can be hundreds of dollars. Also, you would be forced to pay 6% sales tax, and cities could add 3% more for a total of 9% sales tax on everything you buy.
The only thing safe to disabled veterans is any money received on your disability. All other income would be subject to income tax. To me, the additional cost factors are not worth joining Idaho. With thousands of veterans in southwestern Oregon, they need to look at the cost factor.
I agree with Congressman Heard, that voting for more conservative lawmakers makes more sense than joining Idaho.
David Grotkin
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.