I am so impressed. After 2½ weeks of living off my larder, it was time to venture out to the grocery store. I feared what I would find. I expected bare shelves and skyrocketing prices. Yes, there were some gaps on the shelves, but I was pleasantly surprised to find pretty much everything I wanted and prices largely unchanged. Wow — kudos to our stores. Here's what I observed:
During the early morning hours, when the stores are freshly sanitized and needed items most likely to be found, most major grocery stores have reserved time for the vulnerable elderly to shop.
Many store employees are working overtime to accommodate the high demand for goods and to fill in for the workers who are calling in sick. Furthermore, some employees are hard at work during the wee hours of the morning, stocking shelves and doing extra thorough cleaning.
A shelf stocker told me about the abuse she has taken from people who are ignoring restrictions so that they can hoard. In addition, she endures complaints from those who focus on the prices of the few hard-to-get items — items that are costing the stores more to acquire.
I saw cashiers lotioning hands that are chapped, cracking, and sore from frequent use of hand sanitizer. I was simply astonished when a beleaguered store manager paused to check with me to make sure I was finding what I wanted.
We have much to be thankful for during this topsy-turvy time. Next time you visit the grocery store, smile at the weary personnel and thank them for all they are doing to keep us fed and safe.
Carol Miller
Oakland
